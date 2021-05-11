Pakistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 19000 mark
- 113 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.
- There are 78,959 active COVID-19 cases in the country.
11 May 2021
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crossed 19000 on Tuesday after the country reported 113 fatalities.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 19,106 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 since it first emerged last year in Pakistan. During the past 24 hours, 38,883 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 12,267,310.
Out of these news tests conducted, 3,084 came out COVID-19 positive, taking the national tally to 864,557. The coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 7.93%, while the active number of cases in the country is 78,959.
Meanwhile, 4,387 people also recovered from the virus during the past 24 hour, taking the total number of recoveries to 766,492.
