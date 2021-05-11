July-April 2021: Exports to Afghanistan post 15pc growth

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan during July-April 2021 have posted growth of 15 percent to $ 869 million as compared to $ 754 million during July-April 2020.

According to Ministry of Commerce, the exports of fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products, chemicals, electrical equipment, machinery, paper & paperboard have contributed to this increase.

“We continue to encourage legal, secure, transparent, consistent & reliable trade with Afghanistan,” said the Ministry.

Exporters have been urged to aggressively market their exports to Afghanistan.

Commerce Ministry has also commended the efforts of Trade & Investment Counsellor and urge him to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters.

