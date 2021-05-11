ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Bajwa, Ghani discuss Afghan peace process

Recorder Report 11 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday exchanged views on the Afghan peace process among other matters.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting took place in Kabul as the army chief arrived in the Afghan capital on a day-long visit.

It said that matters of mutual interest, current developments in the Afghan peace process, enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation, and the need for effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

COAS, in his meeting with President Ghani, reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular.

“We will always support Afghan-led-Afghan-owned peace process based on the mutual consensus of all stakeholders,” said the COAS.

Meanwhile, the Afghan President thanked COAS for a meaningful discussion and appreciated Pakistan's sincere and positive role in the Afghan peace process.

Chief of the Defence Staff UK was also present during the meeting, while Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid accompanied COAS during the visit.

Later, COAS also called on Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah and discussed matters related to the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan is regarded as a key player in the Afghan peace process.

COAS Bajwa also met Britain's Chief of Defence Staff General Nicholas Patrick Carter for talks on Afghan peacemaking, said ISPR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

