Repair of Dhabeji water supply lines ordered

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah on Sunday ordered immediate repair of all leakage points of Dhabeji water supply lines and issued instructions for uninterrupted supply of water to the city.

This he said during his emergency visit to Dhabeji pumping station on Sunday. MD KW&SB Asadullah Khan was also present.

Secretary Local Government Sindh visited various departments of Dhabeji Pumping Complex and also took a close look at all the watering process.

Express his views on the occasion, Najam Ahmad Shah said that the Sindh Local Government Department is keen to work on modern and scientific lines to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the city of Karachi and the services of world renowned experts have been availed to achieve this goal.

He said several projects are being implemented for the timely fulfilment of water needs of all residential and commercial areas of Karachi and strategy is being formulated in view of future needs so as not to face any problem in

future.

During the visit, Shah reviewed the efficiency and performance of various pumping stations and gave some important instructions to the deputed staff for the improvement of their performance.

Later, the Sindh Local Government Secretary also visited several bay points and reviewed the needs of the near future and important points regarding the establishment of water desalination plants and their potential utility.

