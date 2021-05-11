ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Repair of Dhabeji water supply lines ordered

Recorder Report 11 May 2021

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah on Sunday ordered immediate repair of all leakage points of Dhabeji water supply lines and issued instructions for uninterrupted supply of water to the city.

This he said during his emergency visit to Dhabeji pumping station on Sunday. MD KW&SB Asadullah Khan was also present.

Secretary Local Government Sindh visited various departments of Dhabeji Pumping Complex and also took a close look at all the watering process.

Express his views on the occasion, Najam Ahmad Shah said that the Sindh Local Government Department is keen to work on modern and scientific lines to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the city of Karachi and the services of world renowned experts have been availed to achieve this goal.

He said several projects are being implemented for the timely fulfilment of water needs of all residential and commercial areas of Karachi and strategy is being formulated in view of future needs so as not to face any problem in

future.

During the visit, Shah reviewed the efficiency and performance of various pumping stations and gave some important instructions to the deputed staff for the improvement of their performance.

Later, the Sindh Local Government Secretary also visited several bay points and reviewed the needs of the near future and important points regarding the establishment of water desalination plants and their potential utility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Local Government KW&SB Syed Najam Ahmad Shah Dhabeji water supply

Repair of Dhabeji water supply lines ordered

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Bajwa, Ghani discuss Afghan peace process

Discos’ boards: PD notifies names of civil society, consumers reps

July-April 2021: Exports to Afghanistan post 15pc growth

Cabinet exempts Railways business partners from 10pc WHT

Pakistan welcomes ceasefire by Taliban

E-waste recycling matter of national security: report

Hudaiybia Papers Mill case: Govt has decided to hold fresh probe: Fawad

Sri Lanka gets $500m South Korean loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.