Pakistan

Buyers switch to online Eid shopping due to lockdown

N H Zuberi 11 May 2021

KARACHI: As the city markets are closed because of strict lockdown, buyers have started online shopping to purchase different items ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festival of Muslims.

Insiders said online sales have boosted slightly due to covid-19 pandemic across the country. Even rural people also move here due to easy access and offer prices in different products including essential commodities.

Earlier, before strict lockdown extraordinary rush of buyers with no fear of coronavirus infection and people not following the standard operating procedures during the limited time of shopping ahead of Eid, shopkeepers and market traders look disappointed saying that they are likely to grossly miss the sales target set for this year.

In a normal year, customers are seen crowding at shopping malls whole the night at the time a few days away from Eid, but this year the governmental order to close shops within 8 pm made it impossible, said a shop owner.

“Last year due to coved 19 we could not make any profit. This year we are going through the same situation,” said owners of the fashion brand.

The owner said their sales halve from other normal Eid seasons. “Even, we are struggling to manage operating capital this time,” said a shop owner.

The majority of the big outlets selling garments were found in the same condition. The lockdown significantly decreased the buying power of people, they said.

However the coronavirus outbreak has brought more attention to the e-commerce platforms as people has chosen online shopping to be able to get products delivered to their homes during this ‘lockdown’ period.

Only a few numbers of online shops are providing delivery within 24 to 72 hours. The bike services are also witnessing a rush for an increasing number of home delivery orders.

Market insiders said in the last few years, online shopping and business gained much popularity thanks to the rise in social media users like Facebook.

The growth of e-shopping increasing as the number of social media users, particularly mobile Facebook, has also sharply increased in both urban and rural areas.

People earlier used e-shopping to save time as well as avoid traffic chaos and other hazards in the busy city life but this year they are forced to choose the online platforms for normal as well as Eid shopping due to coronavirus.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

