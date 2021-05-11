ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
May 11, 2021
Gold surges in Europe

Reuters 11 May 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: Gold prices hit a three-month high on Monday after last week’s miss on the US jobs growth numbers kept the dollar under pressure and bolstered expectations that interest rates will remain low for some time.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,840.11 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. EDT (1449 GMT), after touching its highest since Feb. 11 at $1,845.06. US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,839.90.

“The disappointing US job number ultimately catalyzed around algorithmic short-covering,” said TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali.

Also supporting the precious metal was the return of discretionary capital flowing into gold alongside strong physical demand from China and India prior to the recent lockdowns, Ghali added.

US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday showed jobs growth unexpectedly slowed in April, pushing the dollar to an over two-month trough, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

The lower-than-expected job numbers came as a speed bump on investors’ hopes of a roaring recovery in the world’s largest economy and tamped down bets on the US Federal Reserve tightening policy earlier than expected.

The US central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low until inflation and employment pick up. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

“What is missing from the recent rise in prices and would be required to revive the rally is the participation of safe-haven seekers,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said in a note.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 2% to $2,985.44 per ounce after hitting an all-time high last week on supply shortfall worries.

UBS raised its end-June and end-September price forecasts for the metal, used mainly in emission-reducing auto catalysts for vehicles, to $3,100 per ounce. The bank expects the palladium market to be under-supplied by about 1 million ounces this year.

Silver edged 0.2% higher to $27.48 per ounce, while platinum climbed 1.5% to $1,267.86 per ounce. Both metals earlier reached a more than two-month peak.—Reuters

