ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
US MIDDAY: Corn slips

Reuters 11 May 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago corn futures fell on Monday, pausing after rallying to eight-year highs last week, with traders focusing on the US Agriculture Department’s upcoming world supply-demand report for new price direction.

Wheat dipped, supported by beneficial rains across the US Great Plains, while soyabeans traded mixed on continued tight supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade most active corn fell to 16-1/4 cents to $7.16 a bushel by 11:19 a.m. (1719 GMT).

Wheat fell 29 cents to $7.32-3/4 a bushel. Soyabeans lost 4-1/4 cents to $15.85-1/2 a bushel.

After CBOT corn reached its highest since March 2013 on Friday, the market stepped back, with rainfall across the US Midwest and strong planting progress adding pressure, traders said. US farmers are expected to have planted 67% of planned corn acres and 40% of planned soyabeans acres, as of May 9, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The US Department of Agriculture is set to issue its first supply and demand estimates for the 2021/22 season on Wednesday, likely predicting continued tightness in US soyabean ending stocks.

China’s corn purchases have underpinned prices recently, with importers buying another 1.02 million tonnes of new-crop corn on Monday, while cancelling 280,000 tonnes of old-crop purchases, the USDA said.

Pressure in the wheat market was driven by beneficial rainfall across the US Great Plains and Europe.

“Conditions of the winter wheat crop are good. I think the spring wheat areas are going to be improving,” Fritz said. “We’re going to have some decent wheat crops this year.”

