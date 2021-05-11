ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

FPCCI chief lauds govt for reduction in Eid holidays

11 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has appreciated government for reduction in Eid holidays for business which rescued businesses from disaster.

When the federal government announced 10 days Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and SOPs; President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and former President Mian Anjum Nisar swung into action immediately and contacted PM House; from where Abdul Razak Dawood, Governor SBP, and Chairman FBR were all intimated on grave concerns of FPCCI.

This intervention by FPCCI was aimed to get this disastrous decision reversed and avert the huge loss it could have caused to business, industrial, and trade communities of Pakistan, he said.

Honouring the timely and passionate intervention and efforts by FPCCI, the federal government announced that banks will remain operational on Monday and Tuesday, i.e. May 10-11 and Customs & Ports on Monday and Wednesday.

However, All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA) has written to Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, to inform him that they have also decided to honour the demand of FPCCI and keep all shipping lines and services operational on May 10-11.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo congratulated the business, industry, and trade communities of Pakistan on this remarkable feat achieved by their apex representative body, The Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan from the bottom of his heart for his timely intervention in the national interest. FPCCI also applauds Minister of Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Governor SBP, and Chairman FBR for their swift decision-making and cooperation.—PR

