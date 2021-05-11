ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Saudi index leads Gulf markets higher

Reuters 11 May 2021

DUBAI: Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday in thin trade ahead of Eidul-Fitr holidays, with financials and petrochemical shares boosting the Saudi index.

The benchmark index gained 0.9%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries climbing 2.5%, while Al Rajhi Bank added 0.5%.

The kingdom’s economy shrank 3.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, hit by oil output cuts, but the non-oil economy expanded 3.3%, recovering from the impact of the pandemic, flash government estimates showed on Monday.

The non-oil sector grew for the first time since the first quarter of 2020, the General Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

In Dubai, the main share index finished 0.4% higher, with its top lender Emirates NBD rising 1.2% after investment bank J.P. Morgan Cazenove raised the target price of the bank to 14.15 dirhams with an upgrade to overweight.

Another stand-out was shopping centres operator Emaar Malls, which gained 1.5%.

Dubai’s tourism chief last week said he was optimistic business and leisure travellers would return this year, though the pandemic made it difficult to predict how many.

However, budget airliner Air Arabia lost 0.8% following a drop in its first-quarter earnings.

The Abu Dhabi index eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.8% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country’s largest lender.

But, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution advanced 2.7% after it reported a net profit of 630.7 million dirhams for the first quarter, up from 399.5 million dirhams a year earlier.

In Qatar, the benchmark added 0.1%, helped by a 0.6% increase in Qatar National Bank.

The Gulf Arab state on Sunday decided on lifting coronavirus-related measures in four phases, starting the first phase on May 28 and the fourth on July 30, the state news agency said, citing a health ministry statement. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.4%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory, including Fawry Banking Technology and Electronic Payments.

