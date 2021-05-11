ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sterling surges above $1.41

Reuters Updated 11 May 2021

LONDON: The pound rose to as high as $1.4158 on Monday, its strongest in more than two months, fuelled by a mix of dollar weakness, improved economic forecasts, lockdown easing measures, and market relief about the outcome of the Scottish election.

Pro-independence parties won a majority in Scotland’s parliament on Saturday, which Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said gave her a mandate to pursue plans for a second independence referendum.

But the pound strengthened as market participants did not interpret this as a near-term risk because Sturgeon’s party did not win an outright majority. Sturgeon said that her first task was to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The market has basically judged that she’s certainly not walking away with a very, very strong mandate for a imminent referendum,” said Ned Rumpeltin, head of European currency strategy at TD Securities.

Any second referendum on Scottish independence requires the approval of the British government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled this out.

At 1540 GMT, the pound was up 1.1% on the day at $1.4138, having crossed the key $1.40 level for the first time since February during the Asian session, and risen above $1.41 during the European morning session.

Versus the euro, it was up 1% at 86.06 pence per euro, having earlier hit 85.94.

Sterling-dollar FX futures volumes are up 57.4% so far in May compared to the same period in May 2020 and there were $10.9 billion of sterling-dollar futures traded on Friday, above the year-to-date average of $7.8 billion, according to CME data.

Elsewhere, CFTC positioning data showed that speculators reduced their net long position on the pound in the week to May 4.

Analysts said the move in the pound versus the dollar was also due to dollar weakness, as the greenback dropped to a two-month low after a disappointing US employment report.

Sterling’s gains could also be a delayed reaction to the Bank of England raising its forecast for British economic growth at its meeting last week, some analysts said.

The BoE slowed the pace of its trillion dollar bond-purchasing programme on Thursday, but stressed it was not reversing its stimulus.

Pound Nicola Sturgeon TD Securities Ned Rumpeltin Sterling surges above dollar weakness Pm Boris Johnson

Sterling surges above $1.41

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

‘PSDP Plus’plan seeks active private sector participation

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.