Buzdar prepares priorities of ADP for 2021-22

Recorder Report 11 May 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a video-link meeting at his office, to map out the priorities of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the financial year 2021-22.

The meeting expounded suggestions to include Punjab-based mega development projects in the public sector development programme. Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, P&D chairman and others attended the meeting while Federal P&D Minister Asad Umar, Federal Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and NHA chairman participated through video-link.

Addressing the meeting, the CM disclosed the social sector development will be prioritised in the ADP for 2021-22. The regional needs will also be prioritized in development schemes as a separate development package has been devised for every district in consultation with the respective MNAs and MPAs, he added. A balanced package has been devised for PSDF by identifying local needs, he added.

The CM apprised the participants that the projects worth billions of rupees are being started under public-private partnership to provide more facilities to the masses by expediting the composite economic development process.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar presented proposals for the next ADP and the participants agreed to further promote synergy between the Planning Commission and the Punjab government.

Moreover, the Punjab CM has approved a special remission of 60 days in the sentences of convicts on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This will facilitate hundreds of prisoners, incarcerated in various jails, to celebrate the happy Eid occasion with their loved ones.

In this regard, the CM also asserted the government’s commitment to reform the archaic Jail manual, according to emerging needs, to bring ease to the lives of inmates adding that the Punjab government is committed to protecting the fundamental rights of the detainees.

