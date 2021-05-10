ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Second-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum breaks $4,000 to hit record high

  • Ethereum, the second-largest coin by market capitalisation, jumped more than 6pc to just below $4,175, and was last up around 2pc.
Reuters 10 May 2021

LONDON/SINGAPORE: Cryptocurrency ethereum broke $4,000 for the first time on Monday, climbing to a new peak for a third day in a row on bets it may find new uses, although some analysts said it was overvalued at current levels.

Ethereum, the second-largest coin by market capitalisation, jumped more than 6pc to just below $4,175, and was last up around 2pc.

It has soared this year, fuelled by expectations of wider use, based in part on its role in decentralised finance - "DeFi" - platforms that facilitate crypto-denominated lending outside traditional banking.

An upcoming technical change to its software seen as reducing its supply has also provided a boost, while new institutional investors in the crypto sector have warmed to it amid a tepid quarter so far for bitcoin.

"(Crypto has) got a lot more institutional involvement than people who haven't followed the market believe," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone.

"And everyone's been in ethereum. It's not a meme joke coin, it actually has some application use," he added, referring to its role in DeFi.

But some analysts said ethereum's increasing valuation was not underpinned by data of how widely it is used.

"The continued divergence of its price relative to network activity raise questions about its valuation," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a report to clients dated May 7.

Factors such as the number of active digital addresses in its network would be more consistent with a price of around $1,000, the U.S. bank said.

In the crypto world, the terms "ethereum" and "ether" have become synonymous. Technically, ethereum is the blockchain network in which applications are embedded, while ether is the token or currency that enables or drives the use of these applications.

ALTCOINS

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, rose to a three-week high above $59,600 on Monday. Dogecoin, a recent outperformer, stabilised after losses on Sunday after comments by Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk on the Saturday Night Live TV show, where he said it was a "hustle".

Smaller cryptocurrencies, like Dogecoin, known as "altcoins," have been in demand in the past few weeks, pushing bitcoin's share of the overall $2.5 trillion digital currency market to its lowest in around two years.

Dogecoin, which began as a social media joke in 2013, is up more than 700pc in the last month.

It was last trading at $0.51, after tumbling 38pc in the last 24 hours on Musk's comments. It later steadied after Musk's commercial rocket company SpaceX said it would accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment.

The meme-based coin has become the fourth-largest digital currency, with a market capitalisation of $69 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. It hit a record high on Thursday above $0.73.

Elon Musk SpaceX Tesla ethereum Dogecoin CoinMarketCap blockchain crypto sector

Second-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum breaks $4,000 to hit record high

Sindh govt appoints Imran Yaqoob as new Karachi Police Chief

UK Army CDS Gen Nicholas meets COAS Bajwa, discuss Afghan peace process

USEFP closes testing centers on account of nationwide lockdown

Hundreds injured as Israeli forces launch fresh attack on Al Aqsa Mosque compound

Pakistan records less than 100 deaths in a single day, a new low since May 2

Jammu and Kashmir is internationally recognized dispute on UNSC agenda, says Qureshi

At least 11 killed as roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan

List of military candidates stirs unease over Iran vote

British opposition leader reshuffles team after poll losses

Seven dead at US birthday party shooting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters