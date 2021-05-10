Pakistan to receive 1.2 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine next month

Pakistan received its first batch of 1.2 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on May 8 through the COVAX program. Now, the government sources have confirmed that the second consignment of as many doses will arrive in Pakistan next month.

Sources in the Health Ministry confirmed having received the information regarding the arrival of the second installment of the AstraZeneca vaccine in June.

“The exact date will be conveyed soon to the authorities,” they said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said on Sunday that the AstraZeneca vaccine will only be administered to people above 40 years of age in line with practices in many countries.

In a Twitter message, the SAPM welcomed the cooperation of the COVAX facility and all global partners including WHO, UNICEF and others for the provision of 1.2mn vaccine doses to Pakistan under the COVAX program.

“1.2 mill doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford received and 1.2 million expected soon will supplement vaccines purchased by the government,” he said in a tweet.