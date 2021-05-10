ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
World

UAE to bar travel from Pakistan from May 12

  • Travelers from Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have also been barred.
  • Last week, Malaysia had suspended all passenger flights from Pakistan due to a rising number of COVID-19 infections.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 10 May 2021

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Monday that it will bar entry for travelers from Pakistan from May 12.

In a statement, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said that the decision has been taken to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus. Other countries to be barred from entry into UAE includes Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Arab News reported.

“Flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka,” the statement added. UAE citizens, long-term residency holders and diplomats are not included in the ban. They will be required to quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test at the airport as well as on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

Last month, the UAE had banned entry to travelers from India which has been reporting a record number of coronavirus cases and deaths for the past few weeks.

Apart from UAE, Malaysia, Canada, UK, Oman have banned flights from Pakistan to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

