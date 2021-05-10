PM pays tribute to expats over rise in remittances

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the country was passing through a decisive moment and the struggle against corrupt mafia and status quo would succeed soon, leading to the Naya Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistani community at a ceremony held here in connection with the Roshan Digital Account, the prime minister said his government’s struggle was driven mainly for the establishment of rule of law in the country.

“It is a decisive moment, the old status quo and the mafia were resisting and trying to save themselves. But the public supported my party and the government in the struggle for rule of law,” he added.

Imran Khan said the difference in societies was based upon - the one which had rule of law and the other governed by ‘might is right.’

The system based upon humanity survived and ensured prosperity whereas the rule of jungle led to nowhere, he added.

“Those countries prospered where there is rule of law and justice,” he stressed.

The prime minister said the corrupt elements had been united in their efforts to save their skins.

“No one can stop this change, due to the mass awareness. Social media has brought a change as information travels very fast. The youth and social media have been the main ingredients of our party’s success,” he opined. Imran Khan said the struggle continued for that Naya Pakistan, which had been envisioned by its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Due to his government’s efforts for the Naya Pakistan, the country was rightly back on track and on path to its real destiny, he added.

Appreciating the role of about nine million overseas Pakistanis in the country's prosperity, he said they possessed huge potential and had been the biggest asset.

Their potential was not fully tapped and no efforts were made in the past to pursue them to invest in the country, he added.

The prime minister said the country’s economy was being stabilised as they had passed through the most difficult times with consistent strengthening of its reserves.

He mentioned that the government was making efforts to further offer the overseas Pakistanis different products like the Roshan Digital Account because the world was changing at fast pace with the use of latest technology.

About his visit, the prime minister lauded the leadership of Saudi Arabia that always supported Pakistan in the most difficult times. They supported Pakistan and provided oil on deferred payment.

Similarly, he said, the United Arab Emirates also supported the country, otherwise, Pakistan would have defaulted, entailing severe consequences.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the prime minister said the fragile economies were devastated worldwide. In the neighbouring country, India, daily caseloads were increasing at alarming level.

Pakistan, he added, was among the few countries, which had navigated in the Covid-19 scenario with much difficulty. Its exports were on the rise and the economy had recovered. The economic indicators were showing improvement.

The construction industry, he said, was providing jobs and the low-cost housing imitative would provide housing facilities to low-income groups. Prior to it, there was no concept of such housing facility in Pakistan, the government was slowly and gradually unfolding such facilities, he added.

Earlier, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir informed the ceremony that so far, more than 100,000 accounts had been opened under the Roshan Digital initiative. He said the country's current account was now in surplus, with reserves surged to over 16 billion dollars.