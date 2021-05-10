ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,915
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
858,026
378524hr
Sindh
291,668
Punjab
317,972
Balochistan
23,324
Islamabad
77,974
KPK
123,842
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Three Pakistanis returning from Afghanistan contract Covid-19

Recorder Report 10 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Focal person of the health department at Torkham border Abdul Qadir said that three Pakistan nationals returned from Afghanistan have been detected corona positive at Torkham border

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Abdul Qadir said that three Pakistani citizens who returned from Kabul were detected Covid-19 positive after their Rapid Antigen Test (RATs) were conducted.

The affected who were identified as Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Zeshan and Zaheer Akhtar, hailing from Gujranwala, Punjab were shifted to quarantine center Landi Kotal, the official said.

Since the last three days when the fresh test Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for Kabul returned, Pakistani nationals have been introduced at the western border, a total of 721 RAT tests have been carried out among which six have been detected corona positive, the health official informed.

It is to be stated here that last week, the government with immediate effect ordered the conducting of RAT of every single Pakistan nationals who crossed into the country to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

A day earlier, An Afghanistan returned, Pakistan citizen has been identified corona positive here at Torkham border. Health official deployed at Torkham border said on Saturday that during examination process of Pakistan national, returned from Afghanistan at the border, a lab test of one, Abdullah s/o Zor Muhammad resident of Karamna, Landi Kotal was carried out.

According to the lab test result the mentioned Pakistani who was a labor was confirmed Covid-19 affected, he added.

The patient was shifted to the quarantine center; headquarter hospital, Landi Kotal, the official said. It is worth mentioning here that fearing import of corona virus in the country from Afghanistan, the government has sealed the Pak-Afghan border, Torkham for entry of non-Pakistani passengers, however Pakistani citizens having passport will be left to cross into the country and conducting corona tests of Pakistanis have been made compulsory at the border.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Afghanistan Health department COVID COVID19 Torkham border

Three Pakistanis returning from Afghanistan contract Covid-19

Strategic hydropower projects in AJK: ECC exempts OSCs from taxes

British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

Shehbaz’s treatment abroad: Govt says will challenge LHC decision

‘As per MoS&T calendar Eid on 14th’: Fawad

UAE, other Arab nations hit out at Israel

PM performs Umrah

Saudi crown prince, FM to visit after Eid: Qureshi

Rise of Islamophobic incidents: PM for concerted response from OIC

Quality, standards of food items: CCI directs provinces to adopt PSQCA rules

Variant among accelerators of India’s Covid explosion: WHO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.