ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,915
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
858,026
378524hr
Sindh
291,668
Punjab
317,972
Balochistan
23,324
Islamabad
77,974
KPK
123,842
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bullish bets on most Asian FX increase

Reuters 10 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Investors increased long positions on most Asian currencies, a Reuters poll found, as a firmly dovish US Federal Reserve and aggressive US fiscal stimulus kept the dollar under pressure, aiding prospects for riskier emerging market currencies.

Bullish bets were the strongest for currencies of export-focused nations such as China, Singapore and Taiwan, the fortnightly poll of 13 respondents showed, while short views on the Indian rupee rose as Covid-19 infections raged across many parts of the country.

The dollar jumped to a two-week high on Wednesday as talks of asset purchase tapering grew in the face of strong US economic data. Most analysts, however, called the talks a knee-jerk reaction, and Fed officials also reiterated their dovish view.

“In the long run, the Fed may end up being one of the early movers to unwind loose policy among developed nations... but a lack of unwinding of quantitative easing or hesitation to do so this year may still offer upside support to Asian FX,” said Daniel Dubrovsky, analyst at DailyFX.

“In the short run, there may be some room for further weakness in the greenback if bond markets remain quiet.”

Long bets on the yuan were at their highest since Feb. 25, with the currency hovering at a two-month high as China leads Asia’s economic rebound without the shackles of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections that its neighbours are facing.

Sentiment also held strong for the Taiwan dollar, with bullish positions at their highest since Feb. 11. The island’s exports likely rose for a 10th straight month in April, as demand for electronic goods continues.

Bullish views on the Singapore dollar were at their highest since late January. Recent economic data has shown strong improvement in the city-state’s key electronic exports, and economic growth is expected to exceed 6% this year.

Investors will likely keep a close eye on the currency though, in the wake of tighter curbs on social gatherings and stricter border measures after Singapore recorded locally acquired cases of coronavirus variants, including a more contagious strain first detected in India.

Short bets on Indonesia’s rupiah were trimmed as the economy has shown strong signs of recovery amid higher government spending, though continued Covid-19 infections curbed further recovery of sentiment.

Short positions on the Indian rupee rose to their highest since April last year, as an unabated spike in Covid-19 infections during the second wave of the pandemic sparked strict lockdowns in major cities.

Goldman Sachs trimmed its second-quarter estimates for India’s gross domestic product to -20.5% from -12.2%, and pushed back expectations for calibrated liquidity tightening by the Reserve Bank of India.

Market participants remained short on the Thai baht, as a third wave of infections there ended hopes for a tourism revival, even as vaccinations move at a sloth pace.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

US Federal Reserve COVID19 DailyFX Asian FX US fiscal stimulus Daniel Dubrovsky

Bullish bets on most Asian FX increase

Strategic hydropower projects in AJK: ECC exempts OSCs from taxes

British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

Shehbaz’s treatment abroad: Govt says will challenge LHC decision

‘As per MoS&T calendar Eid on 14th’: Fawad

UAE, other Arab nations hit out at Israel

PM performs Umrah

Saudi crown prince, FM to visit after Eid: Qureshi

Rise of Islamophobic incidents: PM for concerted response from OIC

Quality, standards of food items: CCI directs provinces to adopt PSQCA rules

Variant among accelerators of India’s Covid explosion: WHO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.