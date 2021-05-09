MoF issues circular to remove pensioners' hurdles

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has issued a circular for removal of difficulties faced by those pensioners living abroad but receiving pension in Pakistan. A circular issued by the Budget Wing of the Finance Ministry said the pensioners receiving pension in Pakistan, who, at times proceed abroad or take up residence abroad, may face stoppage of pension due to non-production of Life Certificate or non-carrying out biometric verification.

To remove the difficulty, it has been decided that such pensioners may provide proof of life by way of a life certificate authenticated by any gazetted officer of a Pakistan Mission abroad for a medical certificate issued by medical practitioner in a host country, through Pakistan Missions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief Accounts Officer will forward it to the concerned bank for updating it into the NADRA system, so that the payment of pension may be continued by the accounts office concerned.

