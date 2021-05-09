Experts for spreading awareness about environmental pollution

ISLAMABAD: Experts called upon the need to spread awareness about the damage environmental pollution is causing the earth, and effective measures to control such pollution due to climate change-caused disasters.

Environmental experts including Khan Faraz, an expert from Hayatabad Peshawar informed the media, here on Saturday that the World Earth Day is celebrated to show love with the land all over the world including in Pakistan.

The environmental pollution and reckless use of land resources have created numerous problems around the world.

US President Joe Biden had invited 41 world leaders to the summit. The Leaders Summit on Climate aims to underscore the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action.

He said the earth’s temperature continues to rise, with 2020 being one of the three warmest years on record, as extreme weather events combine with the Covid-19 pandemic, impacting millions in many ways.

It is high time for convening the Climate Summit, at a time, when the world is passing through a critical time in the climate negotiation processes to deal with the climate emergencies.

Pakistan accounts for less than one percent of the total heat-trapping global carbon emissions, yet it is ranked among the most climate-vulnerable countries and continuously smacked by the climate change-caused disasters. Also, the glaciers in the country’s north are melting fast and arid regions are heating up so intensely that many of the areas are fast becoming uninhabitable.

On the other hand, the coastal areas in the country’s south are badly affected due to sea-level rise and frequent and intense cyclonic activities, he maintained.

There is a strong need to spread awareness about the damage caused to the earth by environmental pollution and to create awareness among the people about their friendship with the environment.

Moreover, the environmental pollution and climate change is emerging as a major challenge.

Therefore, the factors affecting the natural environment must be overcome for a better quality of life, Khan Faraz added.

