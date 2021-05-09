ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
PM believes in right to freedom of speech, says Fawad

Recorder Report 09 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan fully believed in fundamental, democratic and constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Speaking at a webinar with office-bearers of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad press clubs, he said development of media and welfare of journalists were among the government’s top priorities.

The approval of Journalists Protection Bill, 2021 security of journalists, and protection and welfare of their rights came under discussion during the meeting.

The procedure for inclusion of journalists in the Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and issues of press clubs were also discussed.

He said the approval of Journalists Protection Bill was a great step towards the security of journalists, protection of their rights and welfare.

Under the bill, he added, the journalists could not be asked about the source of news and the respective media houses would be responsible for their safety.

He said it had been made mandatory for the media houses to provide security equipment to the journalists and media workers sent for coverage in conflict zones.

Chaudhry said steps had been taken to ensure payment of dues to the media houses, adding over Rs340 million had been made in last 15 days, whereas the cheques of Rs150 million would be issued to the media houses immediately after Eidul Fitr.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, he said, would be in constant touch with the press clubs and journalists’ organizations.

The government wanted to provide housing facilities to the journalists and the press clubs should formulate procedures and criteria in that regard, he added.

Chaudhry said plan was under consideration to prepare a mechanism for provision of loans to the young journalists under the Kamyab Jawan programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State Farrukh Habib said PTI government was committed to the welfare of journalists and finding solution to their problems, adding he would start visiting press clubs after Eid.

