Pakistan concerned at seizure of uranium in India: FO

Recorder Report 09 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Saturday noted with serious concern the reports about seizure of more than seven kilogram natural uranium from unauthorised persons in India and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, while responding to media queries, said that Pakistan noted with serious concern the reports about seizure of more than 7 kg natural uranium from unauthorised persons in India.

“Security of nuclear materials should be the top priority for all countries,” he said, adding that there is a need for a thorough investigation of the matter as to how such sizeable quantity of uranium could become available outside any state control and identify the gaps which made this possible.

Earlier, on Thursday, Indian media reports quoted police sources to have seized over seven kilogram of natural uranium and arrested two men in the western Maharashtra state for illegally possessing the highly radioactive substance.

