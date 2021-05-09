ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
May 09, 2021
SECP, NIC hold webinar ‘An Overview of Growth Enterprise Board’

Recorder Report 09 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: While continuing its outreach efforts to promote start-ups and innovative solutions to the financial market, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) Innovation Office, in collaboration with National Incubation Centre (NIC), held another webinar titled “An Overview of Growth Enterprise Board”.

The session was focused on providing awareness regarding Growth Enterprise Market (GEM), which serves as a second-tier board at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the listing and trading of equity securities. As an alternate to the Main Board of PSX, GEM allows both SMEs and large cap companies to raise equity capital from eligible investors and provides a platform for companies to avail low cost financing.

The participants were provided a comprehensive overview of regulatory regime of GEM Board, which aims to facilitate small and medium sized companies in capital formation and promote ease of doing business in the country. During the interactive session, the panelist addressed various queries raised by the participants, and elucidates the recent reforms introduced by SECP to improve regulatory ecosystem in Pakistan. SECP’s efforts for arranging public engagement and awareness sessions are well appreciated by the participants of the webinar, who called for continuing such initiative.

