ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ICE canola futures break $1,000 barrier

Reuters 09 May 2021

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE nearby canola futures broke through $1,000 per tonne for the first time on Friday, as short investors faced a squeeze and already depleted Canadian stocks looked slightly smaller than expected.

Statistics Canada estimated March 31, 2020 crop stocks at 6.6 million tonnes, slightly lower than average trade expectation of 6.7 million tonnes, and down from 10.6 million a year earlier.

With supplies so tight in the physical market, exporters are scrambling to cover obligations to buyers through futures before prices rise even further, traders say. Funds holding long positions are seen booking big profits.

“Assigning rational thought in current conditions is not recommended,” a broker said.

July canola climbed $42.40 to settle at $1,005.90 per tonne, setting an all-time high of $1,008, and trading under an expanded daily price limit.

New-crop November canola, the most actively traded contract, fell, despite concerns about dry conditions.

July-November canola spread traded 3,005 times.

Global supply concerns pushed Chicago Board of Trade corn futures to their highest price since March 2013, while soybeans climbed to their highest since 2012.

Euronext August rapeseed futures edged higher and Malaysian July palm oil futures jumped 5%. China’s 2021 rapeseed output seen up 2.8% year over year – government think-tank.

ICE canola Canola prices canola market’ canola market Canadian stocks

ICE canola futures break $1,000 barrier

PIA restructuring plan blocked

General elections: Ordinance on voting thru EVMs promulgated

Sec 72 of Cos Act: Cos to have their shares in book-entry form only: SECP

Govt imposes Eid holiday shutdown as virus cases soar

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines: Pakistan receives first consignment via COVAX facility: Dr Faisal

Major US pipeline targeted in cyber attack

Award of 6 exploration blocks to state-run cos: B’stan PA notifies body to take up issue with Centre

Sales Tax regime: SHC strikes down SRO 583(I) 2017

Shab-e-Qadr tonight

New drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.