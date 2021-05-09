ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gasoline crack ends week lower, naphtha gains

Reuters 09 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s gasoline slipped on Friday and ended the week lower with industry participants weighing signs of improved demand as the summer season approaches against concerns over rising COVID-19 infections in India and elsewhere.

Gasoline crack in Singapore fell to $6.33 per barrel on Friday, down from $6.75 per barrel in the previous session and $6.51 a barrel on Monday.

Still, industry participants remained optimistic that summer demand and increased vaccinations in western markets would increase consumption of the motor fuel.

Asia’s naphtha crack was little changed on Friday, slipping 43 cents a tonne from the previous session to $97.05 a tonne. The naphtha crack was at $93.90 a tonne on Monday.

Naphtha cracks have been supported by a lower near-term supply outlook as the East-West (EW) arbitrage window fell amid tight European supplies.

The front-month East-West spread jumped to $13 a tonne on Friday, up $1.50 from the previous session and away from a near a two-month low of $10.50 a tonne last week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose 3% to a three-week high of 1.227 million tonnes in the week ended May 6, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Gasoline exports were strong, including to uncommon destinations such as East Asia, Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen said, but there were also many incoming cargoes, creating congestion in ports.

Compared to last year, however, the ARA gasoline stocks were 10% lower.

Naphtha inventories in ARA also fell 7% to a two-week low of 319,000 tonnes, down 37% from last year, the data showed.

Elsewhere, light distillate inventories in the Fujairah hub rose 1% to a two-week high of 5.33 million barrels, while those in Singapore fell 4% to 11.9 million barrels, industry data showed this week.,

US gasoline stocks were 0.7 million barrels higher last week at 235.81 million barrels, according to the Energy Information.

gasoline naphtha Asia gasoline motor fuel

Asia gasoline crack ends week lower, naphtha gains

PIA restructuring plan blocked

General elections: Ordinance on voting thru EVMs promulgated

Sec 72 of Cos Act: Cos to have their shares in book-entry form only: SECP

Govt imposes Eid holiday shutdown as virus cases soar

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines: Pakistan receives first consignment via COVAX facility: Dr Faisal

Major US pipeline targeted in cyber attack

Award of 6 exploration blocks to state-run cos: B’stan PA notifies body to take up issue with Centre

Sales Tax regime: SHC strikes down SRO 583(I) 2017

Shab-e-Qadr tonight

New drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.