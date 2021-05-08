Pakistan, Saudi Arabia relationship based on mutual respect: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said the warm welcome accorded to Prime Minister Imran Khan on arrival in Jeddah by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is manifestation of their good personal relations.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are two brothers and their relationship is based on mutual respect and confidence.

He was confident that the visit of Prime Minister Imran will provide further impetus to the longstanding relations between the two countries and open new vistas of cooperation.