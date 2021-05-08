ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zidane says he will make decision on his future easy for Real

  • The Frenchman, who has won three Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles in two spells as Real coach, could find his future under threat should Real end the season trophyless.
  • "Let's just finish this season. What I will say is that I'll make things easy for the club, always, because they've always given me everything," Zidane told a news conference on Saturday.
Reuters 08 May 2021

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said he will make any decision that they wish to take about his position "easy" for the club.

The Frenchman, who has won three Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles in two spells as Real coach, could find his future under threat should Real end the season trophyless.

The La Liga champions were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by third tier Alcoyano in January and were defeated comfortably by Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final this week.

They are second in la Liga, two points behind Atletico Madrid, and require their city rivals to slip up if they are to stand a chance of retaining their crown.

"Let's just finish this season. What I will say is that I'll make things easy for the club, always, because they've always given me everything," Zidane told a news conference on Saturday.

"I'll make things very easy, but right now we are all focused on the four remaining games and ending the season well. That's what motivates me. All the rest is just talk."

Real host fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday as they bid to remain in the title race, but they will be without captain Sergio Ramos who has picked up a hamstring injury.

The centre back joined fellow defenders Rafael Varane, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez on the sidelines.

Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane Champions League La Liga Champions

Zidane says he will make decision on his future easy for Real

Israeli forces attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque as crisis escalates in Jerusalem

Pakistan calls for 'thorough investigation' after seizure of over 7kg of uranium in India

Pakistan condemns Israeli forces attack on Al-Aqsa mosque, urge world to protect Palestinians

FIA stops Shehbaz Sharif from flying abroad

Soldier injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

KSA, Pakistan discuss Afghan peace process

MBS receives PM

Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

Pakistani missions abroad: Fawad explains why PM has criticised diplomats

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters