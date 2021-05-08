ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

Soldier injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

  • "Terrorists opened fire on a military post in Bajaur district," ISPR said.
  • On May 5, four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred while six others were injured after terrorists opened fire on them during a fencing activity at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
Aisha Mahmood 08 May 2021

One Pakistani soldier was injured on Saturday after terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the terrorists opened fire on a military post in Bajaur district. The Pakistan Army troops responded promptly to the fire and during the exchange of fire, a soldier got injured, Radio Pakistanreported.

"Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," ISPR said.

On May 5, four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred while six others were injured after terrorists opened fire on them during a fencing activity at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that the troops were moving for fencing activity along the border in the Manzakai sector in Balochistan's Zhob when terrorists from Afghanistan ambushed them.

Around 20 terrorists were involved in the attack and they used small arms and heavy weapons.

Soldier injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

