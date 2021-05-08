MBS receives PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday landed in Jeddah on an important three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, Aaj News reported.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman received the premier at the Jeddah airport, said SAPM on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill on the microblogging website.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, and Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan are accompanying the premier.

Khan will discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of common interest, Saudi state media SPA said.

Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and a $3.2 billion oil credit facility in late 2018. After Islamabad sought Riyadh's support over human rights violations by India in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIJK), Saudi Arabia pushed Pakistan to repay the loan.

Pakistan then turned to China for financial assistance.

Prior to Khan's arrival, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Jeddah and spoke to Mohammed bin Salman early on Friday.

