ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

European Parliament chief urged to withdraw resolution

Naveed Butt 08 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A Rehman Malik has urged president European Parliament to withdraw its resolution against Pakistan, and bring a resolution of economic sanctions against India also for misusing EU soil for malicious, fake, and fabricated propaganda against Pakistan.

Addressing at a news conference on Friday, Malik said that he has written a letter to President European Parliament David Maria Sassoli.

In a letter to the president European Parliament, he said the people of Pakistan are highly disturbed and shocked by the resolution adopted by the European Parliament, on 29 April 2021, calling for a review of trade relations with Pakistan and ending its eligibility for the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) status.

He said that interviews and public research conducted by the Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) shows that the people of Pakistan have taken the EU Parliament resolution as interference in the sovereignty of Pakistan.

He said that they considered it highly discriminatory, interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs, and against international interfaith harmony.

He said that the people of Pakistan have great respect for all religions including Christianity and there is no religious discrimination in Pakistan as people of all faiths have the freedom in teaching, practicing, worshipping, and celebrating their faiths and festivals without any fear.

Rehman Malik in his letter stressed that making legislation and its implementation is the sole sovereign right of any sovereign country and all Pakistani laws are made to satisfy its own national social justice system.

He added the people of all faiths living in Pakistan and their rights are well protected in the Constitution of Pakistan.

“I would like to express that the European Union (EU) Parliament should have afforded a hearing to representatives from Pakistan or had at least heard the Pakistan ambassador in Belgium prior to bringing this resolution before Parliament,” the letter reads.

In his letter, Senator Malik writes that the people of Pakistan are concerned as to where was the EU Parliament when the EU DisinfoLab based in EU had uncovered Indian propaganda of the highest intensity against Pakistan, adding, it is no more a secret that India had been using the EU soil against a sovereign state of Pakistan unchecked by the EU, which is against international laws.

He urged the president EU Parliament that the people of Pakistan expect a resolution from EU Parliament against India condemning the misuse of its soil for malicious propaganda against Pakistan and appealed the EU to impose economic sanctions on India for this illegal act of breaching EU trust and have compromised the position of the EU by using its soil to damage the interest of a fellow sovereign state.

In his letter, Rehman Malik has appealed the President to withdraw the Resolution against Pakistan passed on April 29, 2021 which is highly discriminatory.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP GSP European Parliament Rehman Malik IRR David Maria Sassoli

European Parliament chief urged to withdraw resolution

MBS receives PM

Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

Pakistani missions abroad: Fawad explains why PM has criticised diplomats

LHC grants Shehbaz permission to go abroad

SAPM warns of ‘risky’ situation during Eid holidays

CPEC: SEZs attract attention of prospective investors

APTTA-2010 extended for another six months

Pentagon chief says removal of all contractors from Afghanistan under way

Tarin briefed on ‘concept of performance agreement’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.