European Parliament chief urged to withdraw resolution

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A Rehman Malik has urged president European Parliament to withdraw its resolution against Pakistan, and bring a resolution of economic sanctions against India also for misusing EU soil for malicious, fake, and fabricated propaganda against Pakistan.

Addressing at a news conference on Friday, Malik said that he has written a letter to President European Parliament David Maria Sassoli.

In a letter to the president European Parliament, he said the people of Pakistan are highly disturbed and shocked by the resolution adopted by the European Parliament, on 29 April 2021, calling for a review of trade relations with Pakistan and ending its eligibility for the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) status.

He said that interviews and public research conducted by the Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) shows that the people of Pakistan have taken the EU Parliament resolution as interference in the sovereignty of Pakistan.

He said that they considered it highly discriminatory, interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs, and against international interfaith harmony.

He said that the people of Pakistan have great respect for all religions including Christianity and there is no religious discrimination in Pakistan as people of all faiths have the freedom in teaching, practicing, worshipping, and celebrating their faiths and festivals without any fear.

Rehman Malik in his letter stressed that making legislation and its implementation is the sole sovereign right of any sovereign country and all Pakistani laws are made to satisfy its own national social justice system.

He added the people of all faiths living in Pakistan and their rights are well protected in the Constitution of Pakistan.

“I would like to express that the European Union (EU) Parliament should have afforded a hearing to representatives from Pakistan or had at least heard the Pakistan ambassador in Belgium prior to bringing this resolution before Parliament,” the letter reads.

In his letter, Senator Malik writes that the people of Pakistan are concerned as to where was the EU Parliament when the EU DisinfoLab based in EU had uncovered Indian propaganda of the highest intensity against Pakistan, adding, it is no more a secret that India had been using the EU soil against a sovereign state of Pakistan unchecked by the EU, which is against international laws.

He urged the president EU Parliament that the people of Pakistan expect a resolution from EU Parliament against India condemning the misuse of its soil for malicious propaganda against Pakistan and appealed the EU to impose economic sanctions on India for this illegal act of breaching EU trust and have compromised the position of the EU by using its soil to damage the interest of a fellow sovereign state.

In his letter, Rehman Malik has appealed the President to withdraw the Resolution against Pakistan passed on April 29, 2021 which is highly discriminatory.

