ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

HBL Pakistan Super League 6: UAE emerges as preferred venue for remaining matches

Muhammad Saleem 08 May 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the six franchise owners met on Friday via a Zoom call to discuss the remaining 20 matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6. The group had a 360-degree discussion, which also considered feedback from the National Command and Operation Centre.

After the discussion, the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue for the remaining 20 matches. As the holiday period has already started in both the countries and the Pakistan men’s national cricket team has to depart for the United Kingdom on 23rd June, the PCB will use this time to work with the Emirates Cricket Board to check if the event can be successfully delivered within the available time, a PCB spokesman, said.

During the holiday period, the PCB will work on a revised tournament schedule, while it will liaise with the ECB in relation to finalising playing and training facilities, hotel bookings, ground transportation and visitors’ visas, the spokesman said, adding: “PCB will carry out a detailed financial and risk assessment as well as cost analysis before reporting back to the franchises, who will then review before a decision on the event venue is confirmed.”

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “We had an interactive and productive meeting in which we considered a number of factors. While the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue, a number of challenges remain, which will be worked through over the coming days. We remain committed to doing everything possible to complete the HBL PSL 6.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wasim Khan PCB HBL Pakistan Super League 6 Emirates Cricket Board

HBL Pakistan Super League 6: UAE emerges as preferred venue for remaining matches

MBS receives PM

Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

Pakistani missions abroad: Fawad explains why PM has criticised diplomats

LHC grants Shehbaz permission to go abroad

SAPM warns of ‘risky’ situation during Eid holidays

CPEC: SEZs attract attention of prospective investors

APTTA-2010 extended for another six months

Pentagon chief says removal of all contractors from Afghanistan under way

Tarin briefed on ‘concept of performance agreement’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.