Gold gains

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday showed some momentum on the local market, traders said.

The yellow metal price grew by Rs1100 to Rs105500 per tola.

It also became costlier by Rs944 to Rs90450 per 10 grams. Gold price was quoted Rs1820 an ounce in the world market.

Silver was traded for Rs1380 per ounce; Rs1183.12 per 10 grams and $27.30 per ounce, traders said.

