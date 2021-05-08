ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks at record high

Reuters 08 May 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: European stocks closed at a record high on Friday, marking strong weekly gains as positive economic data and upbeat earnings underpinned hopes of a swift economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9%% to a record high of 444.93 points. It added 1.7% this week- its best performance since mid-March.

European technology stocks were the best performers for the day, rising 2.2% as they recovered from a rout seen earlier in the week. The sector ended the week largely unchanged.

Basic resource stocks were the best weekly performers, adding 7.2% for the week and ending at over a decade-high as optimism over recovering global demand pushed up base metal and iron ore prices.

The German DAX rose 1.3%, inching closer to its lifetime high, while France’s CAC 40 ended at its highest level since November 2000 and UK’s FTSE 100 breached the 7,100 mark for the first time since February 2020.

On the earnings front, German sportswear company Adidas surged 8.4% after it raised its 2021 sales outlook.

Jewellery maker Pandora gained 3.0% after reporting 214% sales growth in April.

UK’s Meggitt jumped 8.3% after a media report of takeover, while French mall owner Klepierre edged lower on trimming its 2021 cashflow forecast.

Spanish energy and infrastructure group Acciona rose 2.3% after it said it expects to list a stake in its energy business in the first half of this year.

Data showed German companies increased their exports for the eleventh month in a row in March, with growth coming in at 1.2%, twice the rate economists had forecast.

A swathe of positive earnings and data has helped European stocks rally to record highs this year, amid growing optimism over COVID-19 vaccine programs spurring a return to normalcy.

European stocks European stocks closed European financial stocks European stocks up record high

European stocks at record high

MBS receives PM

Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

Pakistani missions abroad: Fawad explains why PM has criticised diplomats

LHC grants Shehbaz permission to go abroad

SAPM warns of ‘risky’ situation during Eid holidays

CPEC: SEZs attract attention of prospective investors

APTTA-2010 extended for another six months

Pentagon chief says removal of all contractors from Afghanistan under way

Tarin briefed on ‘concept of performance agreement’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.