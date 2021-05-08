Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
08 May 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (May 7, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.06425 0.07275 0.08900 0.05975
Libor 1 Week 0.07325 0.08163 0.12163 0.07325
Libor 1 Month 0.09513 0.11013 0.19800 0.09513
Libor 2 Month 0.13500 0.14413 0.35425 0.13150
Libor 3 Month 0.16200 0.17563 0.43463 0.16200
Libor 6 Month 0.20013 0.20638 0.68800 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.27350 0.28138 0.78288 0.27350
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
