Currency notes: exchange rates
08 May 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (May 7, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 154.63 151.07
GBP 215.12 210.14
EUR 186.62 182.33
JPY 1.4175 1.3849
SAR 41.27 40.23
AED 42.11 41.12
=================================
