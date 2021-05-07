ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Air Canada reports a wider loss as COVID-19 restrictions limit travel

  • Once that happens, they said travel patterns should be similar to those in the United States, where a fast vaccine rollout and falling numbers of COVID-19 cases have driven a surge in travel demand.
  • Canada's largest carrier reported a loss of C$1.30 billion, compared with C$1.05 billion. Its shares rose 1.3% in early trading.
Reuters 07 May 2021

Air Canada on Friday reported its fifth straight quarterly loss as tough government restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 weighed on air travel and drove the company to secure a C$5.9 billion ($4.84 billion) government aid package.

Speaking on an investor call, Air Canada executives said they assume the country's travel restrictions - which have been more strict than those implemented in neighboring United States - will ease somewhat by the fourth quarter.

Once that happens, they said travel patterns should be similar to those in the United States, where a fast vaccine rollout and falling numbers of COVID-19 cases have driven a surge in travel demand.

Meanwhile, the Montreal-based airline is focusing on cargo and domestic flights while slashing capacity for international travel and cutting costs.

Air Canada projects a net cash burn of between $13 million and $15 million per day in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating revenue fell to $729 million in the first quarter from $3.72 billion a year earlier.

Canada's largest carrier reported a loss of C$1.30 billion, compared with C$1.05 billion. Its shares rose 1.3% in early trading.

Hopes that travel restrictions would loosen in time for the peak summer travel season are fading as Canada grapples with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Only Canadian citizens, residents and essential workers can enter the country. Those entering must complete a 14-day quarantine, and people entering by air must spend up to three days of the quarantine in a hotel, a measure Chief Executive Michael Rousseau called on the government to remove.

"The current mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals has proven ineffective. It should be eliminated," he told investors.

COVID 19 Travel restrictions COVID vaccines Air Canada travel plans

Air Canada reports a wider loss as COVID-19 restrictions limit travel

COAS meets crown prince, says Pakistan resolute in its commitment to safeguard sovereignty of KSA

U.S envisions proactive role for Pakistan in Afghanistan after troop withdrawal

LHC reserves verdict on removal of Shehbaz Sharif's name from blacklist

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters