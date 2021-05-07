Markets
Turkish lira firms after weak US employment data
ANKARA: Turkey's lira firmed 0.3% on Friday to below 8.25 to the dollar, after employment data from the United States came in much lower than expected.
The lira firmed as far as 8.2480 against the dollar, its strongest level since April 30. Earlier, it had weakened to 8.3025.
US employers hired far fewer workers than expected in April, likely frustrated by labour shortages, leaving them scrambling to meet booming demand as the economy reopens.
