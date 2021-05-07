ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Chile's copper export revenue jumps in April as price soars

  • Chile, the world's top copper producer, said it had exported $4.541 billion worth of copper in April alone, a boon for its ailing economy following months of coronavirus-induced economic stagnation.
  • Swelling revenues from copper exports led to a trade surplus of $2.040 billion in April, the central bank said.
Reuters 07 May 2021

SANTIAGO: Chile's central bank said on Friday that copper export revenue had jumped 69% in April, a welcome windfall brought on by soaring prices for the red metal.

Chile, the world's top copper producer, said it had exported $4.541 billion worth of copper in April alone, a boon for its ailing economy following months of coronavirus-induced economic stagnation.

The copper price has been steadily rising for months but hit a fresh 10-year high on Wednesday as some of the world's largest economies showed signs recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting expectations of increased demand.

Depending on prices, Chile's sprawling copper industry can account for more than 10% of the country's gross domestic product, and more than half its total exports, according to the mining ministry.

Swelling revenues from copper exports led to a trade surplus of $2.040 billion in April, the central bank said.

Revenue from overall exports hit $8.114 billion, up 38.7% over the same period the previous year, while total imports jumped 45%, to $6.075 billion.

