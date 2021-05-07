ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eyes best week in 6 months on lower dollar, Treasury yields

  • US April jobs data due at 8:30 am EST.
  • Silver eyes best week in three months.
  • Spot gold may test resistance at $1,830/oz.
Reuters 07 May 2021

Gold prices rose on Friday after breaching the key $1,800 level in the previous session, boosted by a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields, while investors awaited US non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,819 per ounce by 0959 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 16 earlier in the session. Bullion has gained nearly 3% so far this week, its best week since early Nov. 2020.

US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,820.70.

"The technical picture has brightened after gold finally broke above $1,800. This could lead to follow-up buying by speculative, technical investors and could also lead to more conviction amongst ETF investors," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

The dollar index slipped to a one-week low, while benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields hovered close to a two-week low.

Market participants await US monthly jobs report due at 08:30 a.m. EST. Economists expect 978,000 new US jobs in April, according to a Reuters poll.

Data on Thursday showed weekly US jobless claims dropped to a 13-month low.

"The Fed has made pretty clear that it will not react even after strong US data and the monetary policy stands for the time being. So, even a strong US payroll would not have a meaningful negative impact on gold. But, a weaker one would be bullish for gold," Fritsch said.

Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,830 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,847, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao..

Elsewhere, palladium fell 0.5% to $2,931 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $3,017.18 earlier this week.

Silver eased 0.1% to $27.27 per ounce, though the metal has climbed more than 5% this week. Platinum slipped 0.4% to $1,247.

Gold Prices gold production US gold futures gold output gold export Gold trade

Gold eyes best week in 6 months on lower dollar, Treasury yields

LHC reserves verdict on removal of Shehbaz Sharif's name from blacklist

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters