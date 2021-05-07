Celebrate last days of Ramazan and Eid with caution, simplicity: Asad Umar urges nation

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged the citizens to celebrate the last few days of Ramazan with caution as Pakistan witnesses the third COVID-19 wave.

In a tweet, the minister urged the public to also celebrate Eid with caution and simplicity. He further said that by the grace of God and due to timely decisions by the government, Pakistan was not in the same situation as India.

"Let's spend this important time together while being cautious," Umar tweeted.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 4,298 new positive cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the country during the last 24 hours after 44,846 tests were conducted. The national COVID-19 positivity ratio is 9.5%.

During the last 24 hours, 140 people also succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 18677. Pakistan has announced a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" strategy from May 8 to May 16. There will be ban on Chand Raat bazaars, including mehndi, jewellery and clothing stalls.

There will also be a ban on interprovincial, intercity and intra-city public transport.