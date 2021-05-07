ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Celebrate last days of Ramazan and Eid with caution, simplicity: Asad Umar urges nation

  • He said due to timely decisions by the government, Pakistan was not in the same situation as India.
  • Pakistan has announced a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" strategy from May 8 to May 16.
Aisha Mahmood 07 May 2021

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged the citizens to celebrate the last few days of Ramazan with caution as Pakistan witnesses the third COVID-19 wave.

In a tweet, the minister urged the public to also celebrate Eid with caution and simplicity. He further said that by the grace of God and due to timely decisions by the government, Pakistan was not in the same situation as India.

"Let's spend this important time together while being cautious," Umar tweeted.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 4,298 new positive cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the country during the last 24 hours after 44,846 tests were conducted. The national COVID-19 positivity ratio is 9.5%.

During the last 24 hours, 140 people also succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 18677. Pakistan has announced a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" strategy from May 8 to May 16. There will be ban on Chand Raat bazaars, including mehndi, jewellery and clothing stalls.

There will also be a ban on interprovincial, intercity and intra-city public transport.

Coronavirus Pakistan Asad Umar Eid restrictions third COVID wave Eid lockdown

Celebrate last days of Ramazan and Eid with caution, simplicity: Asad Umar urges nation

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters