ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
TECNO Spark 7 Pro became an instant hit,setting new sales records!

BR Web Desk 07 May 2021

The whispers of anticipation were already making a mark in the smartphone market. People cued on social media to discuss the next endeavor of TECNO mobile.The anticipation turned into reality when the remarkable Spark series had a new successor and everyone is pleased by the product. TECNO reached high sales with the launch of their new Spark 7 Pro on 3rd May 2021. The launch was a massive success, as they sold out the stock on the same day.

Let’s talk about Spark 7 Pro! It has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor that speaks for itself. The ultimate processing speed and 90Hz refresh rate uplift the performance of the smartphone. The 5000mAh battery makes it a perfect travel companion. Traveling requires a good camera and a 48MP rare camera does the job perfectly. It is a triple AI camera with mind-blowing features such as Bokeh Effect, Smile shoot, and Super-night Mode. These features produce a professional level result for every user.

The storage capacity of Spark 7 Pro is 64GB/4GB. It is more than enough for a smooth gaming experience. Aesthetically, the smartphone is easy on the eyes. It comes with stylish new themes such as Alps Blue, Magnet Black, and Spruce Green. All of this is available for just PKR 21,999! This price is just mind-boggling!

Spark 7 Pro was launched on TECNO’s social media platforms and staggering 5132 devices were sold in the first hour. Social media was also buzzing with the news of the launch. The hashtag #Spark7Pro was top trending on Google trends and Twitter. Also, in the holy month of Ramadan, TECNO offered free headphones to the buyers. There is also PKR 1000 discount with an opportunity to win 1000 LED screens from the mystery box. The abovementioned offer is available till June 3rd, 2021.

It is a great opportunity for everyone! TECNO’s reputation speaks for itself. Spark 7 Pro is only available online on Saamaan.pk. It is a mid-range smartphone with flagship features. So hurry up and get your own Spark 7 Pro to experience the ultimate gameplay!

