COAS meets crown prince, says Pakistan resolute in its commitment to safeguard sovereignty of KSA

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met on Friday Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Deputy Defence Minister at Jeddah.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that matters of regional security situation, Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed.

"Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the two Holy Mosques," the COAS said. The Crown Prince acknowledged Pakistan's role towards regional peace and stability and said that the relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust.

He also said that both nations will continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of Muslim Ummah.

General Bajwa is currently on a four-day visit to the kingdom ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit which will take place today.