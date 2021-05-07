Business & Finance
British Airways-owner IAG posts 1.14bn euro Q1 loss
- Flying just 20% capacity in the three months to the end of March resulted in the group posting the operating loss before exceptional items of 1.14 billion euros.
07 May 2021
LONDON: British Airways-owner IAG reported a 1.14 billion euro loss for the three months to end-March, as the pandemic restricted travel, and forecast only a small rise in capacity to 25% for the April-June quarter.
Flying just 20% capacity in the three months to the end of March resulted in the group posting the operating loss before exceptional items of 1.14 billion euros, slightly better than the 1.17 billion euro loss consensus forecast.
PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'
British Airways-owner IAG posts 1.14bn euro Q1 loss
PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today
Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL
US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief
Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM
Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground
Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM
Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program
Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced
Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning
Read more stories
Comments