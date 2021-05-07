National Saving Schemes; rates reduced

The rate of return of National Savings Schemes has been reduced.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the rate of return on 6-month short-term certificates has been reduced from 7.30 percent to 7.20 percent.

Whereas, the rate of return on regular income certificates has been slashed to 9.24 percent from 9.36 percent. Meanwhile, the profit rate on special savings certificates has been reduced from 8.87 percent to 8.75 percent.

The rate of return on Defense Savings Certificates, Behbood, Shuhada family and Pensioners Certificates and Savings Accounts and Short Term Certificates for one year will remain the same.

The change in the rate of return will take effect from May 7.