ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Pakistan

PTI moves ECP to declare NA-249 by-poll null, void

Zulfiqar Ahmad 07 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday approached Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to declare NA-249 (Karachi West-II) by-polls null and void.

In a petition filed with ECP, the party sought annulment of the NA-249 by-poll citing the officer’s of choice were installed on the behest by Sindh provincial government to rig the polls on seat vacated by a PTI member.

The PTI, in its petition with the top electoral body took the plea that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh launched development projects ahead of elections to secure a victory for its candidate.

It argued that ‘officers of choice’ were brought from Sindh education department Sindh as presiding officers which made the elections controversial.

It further said that Form 45 were not handed over at several polling stations to polling agents in NA-249.

Before the election, it claimed, 17000 votes were transferred from NA-249 Karachi to other cities.

According to the ECP, a total of 339,591 voters are registered from the constituency and a total of 73,471 votes were cast during the by-poll held on April 29.

The voters’ turnout was estimated to be 21 percent and 731 votes were rejected.

The NA-249 seat was left vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned in March 2021 prior to being elected senator.

He had bagged 35,344 votes from the constituency in the 2018 general elections, with PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif trailing closely behind with 34,626 votes – losing by a margin of 723 votes.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) had cinched 13,534 votes and was followed by the now defunct Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) 23,981 votes.

The PPP had stood further behind with 7,236 votes.

