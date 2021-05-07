Five million houses: PTI’s promise turning into reality: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the PTI government’s promise to construct five million houses is turning into a reality.

In his tweets, he said under the prime minister’s housing programme, banks have received applications for loans worth Rs 52 billion.

He said Rs 12 billion have been disbursed.

The minister said the journey that was started towards making Naya Pakistan is now picking up momentum.

