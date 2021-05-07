Punjab reports 1,906 fresh corona cases, 68 deaths

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus continued to play havoc, as out of 16,762 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours across the province of Punjab, as many as 1,906 fresh virus cases and 68 more fatalities were reported in the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 312,522 and death toll to 8809.

The positivity rate of the virus has slightly declined to 11.37 percent from 12.39 percent. With the recovery of 2,314 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 262,555. On the other hand, as many as 4,397 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of total recoveries to 743,124 showing recovery rate of 87.9 percent.

In Lahore, 734 fresh Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. The people were seen flouting the corona SOPs at the Mall, Hall road, Anarkali etc, due to heavy rush, traffic remained choked while traffic police fail to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

As per data, most of the deaths were reported from Lahore (35), Rawalpindi (06), Faisalabad (04), Gujranwala (02), Multan (12), Sargodha (02), Rahim Yar Khan (02), D G Khan (01) during the last 24 hours taking the death toll in these cities to 3612, 1355, 913, 327, 632,223, 186 and 82, respectively.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 164,309 cases and 3,612 deaths, Rawalpindi 23,980 cases and 1,355 deaths, Faisalabad 19,234 cases and 913 deaths, Multan 15,174 cases and 632 deaths, Bahawalpur 6,987 cases and 216 deaths, Gujranwala 7,655 cases and 327 deaths, Gujrat 6,739 cases and 108 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 4,928 cases and 186 deaths, Sargodha 7,261 cases and 223 deaths, D G Khan 3,052 cases and 82 deaths and Sialkot reported 6,699 cases and 215 deaths.

Actress Sumbal Shahid, who was sister of actress Bushra Ansari died due to Covid-19 at a local hospital on Thursday.

Sumbal who got infected by the coronavirus a month ago was on ventilator at the hospital where she breathed her last.

In order to bring the coronavirus situation under control, the Punjab government has started making arrangements for imposing a “complete lockdown” in the province from May 8.

During the lockdown, public transport will remain suspended while all tourist spots will also remain closed. Checkpoints will be established at entry and exit points of cities while police, Rangers and Pakistan Army officials would be deployed.

On the other hand, about 11,000 rescuers have been placed on high alert during the upcoming holidays, to ensure prompt response to the Covid-19 and other emergencies in Punjab.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service reviewed the emergency arrangements through a video link meeting with all District Emergency Officers (DEOs). It was informed during the meeting that 11,000 rescuers shall perform Eid duties in three shifts at 650 key points established across Punjab including 250 key points of emergency vehicles and 400 of Motorbike Ambulances. The special Mobile Rescue posts shall provide optimum Emergency Cover at major Eid prayer venues. The Provincial Monitoring Cell and Patient Transfer Services Cell at Rescue Headquarters shall remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of District Emergency plans.

Moreover, Ameer uddin Medical College & Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has called upon the faithful, to exercise caution in eating and drinking on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

