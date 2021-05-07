PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM’s advice to diplomatic missions

“So what did you think of The Khan telling off our ambassadors on national television, oh and by the way an ambassador is the highest position one can reach in the Ministry, excepting Secretary Foreign Affairs and…”

“And then The Khan wonders why bureaucrats do not perform! Anyway why did The Khan leave the Secretary out? I mean that is discriminatory, besides isn’t he the guy who recommends the appointments…”

“He was present with The Khan; anyway as Shah Mehmud Qureshi is a hands’ on guy I assume that he intervenes in making appointments, especially in the attractive posts, and…”

“The Khan said Shah sahib pleases make sure the ambassadors perform for the poor overseas Pakistanis and not the rich and influential like…like…why like Zulfi Bukhari and…”

“Stop it please, back off from Zulfi Bukhari, he occupies a very favoured position and let me assure you it’s entirely on merit, nothing to do with…”

“Right and I bet the Jehangir Tareen group got The Khan to publicly take on the ambassadors – I mean the tiff between Tareen and Shah sahib is of long standing and has assumed legendary proportions though I am not sure if the final round is played and the victory is Shah sahib’s…”

“In politics there is never a final round, not until death, anyway an ambassador’s main task is to engage in cementing ties with the host country and to notify to the home country any economic and political developments in the host nation. They write detailed reports in order to communicate foreign development, especially in the area of trade policies…”

“Well there you go, the Brussels Ambassador had no clue about the passage of the resolution calling for a revisit to GSP Plus…”

“OK so recall him, penalize him some other way but not on public television. I have a suggestion: since Zulfi Bukhari is very close to the Prime Minister why not make him a Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf brand ambassador…”

“Oh stop it, do you prefer Ishaq Dar as the PML-N brand ambassador and…”

“Well no its Maryam Nawaz who is the PML-N brand ambassador.”

“And Shahbaz Sharif?”

“He is the ambassador at large, sometimes in jail, sometimes in Defense, sometimes in Raiwind, sometimes in London…”

“Oh shush and Hamza?”

“He ain’t an ambassador yet…more like a charge d’affaires.”

“Asad Umar is the Deputy Prime Minister so who is the brand ambassador there?”

“The Buzz, Firdous baaji…”

“Ha, ha which is why the brand has suffered defeat in the recent polls?”

