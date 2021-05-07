ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM’s advice to diplomatic missions

Anjum Ibrahim 07 May 2021

“So what did you think of The Khan telling off our ambassadors on national television, oh and by the way an ambassador is the highest position one can reach in the Ministry, excepting Secretary Foreign Affairs and…”

“And then The Khan wonders why bureaucrats do not perform! Anyway why did The Khan leave the Secretary out? I mean that is discriminatory, besides isn’t he the guy who recommends the appointments…”

“He was present with The Khan; anyway as Shah Mehmud Qureshi is a hands’ on guy I assume that he intervenes in making appointments, especially in the attractive posts, and…”

“The Khan said Shah sahib pleases make sure the ambassadors perform for the poor overseas Pakistanis and not the rich and influential like…like…why like Zulfi Bukhari and…”

“Stop it please, back off from Zulfi Bukhari, he occupies a very favoured position and let me assure you it’s entirely on merit, nothing to do with…”

“Right and I bet the Jehangir Tareen group got The Khan to publicly take on the ambassadors – I mean the tiff between Tareen and Shah sahib is of long standing and has assumed legendary proportions though I am not sure if the final round is played and the victory is Shah sahib’s…”

“In politics there is never a final round, not until death, anyway an ambassador’s main task is to engage in cementing ties with the host country and to notify to the home country any economic and political developments in the host nation. They write detailed reports in order to communicate foreign development, especially in the area of trade policies…”

“Well there you go, the Brussels Ambassador had no clue about the passage of the resolution calling for a revisit to GSP Plus…”

“OK so recall him, penalize him some other way but not on public television. I have a suggestion: since Zulfi Bukhari is very close to the Prime Minister why not make him a Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf brand ambassador…”

“Oh stop it, do you prefer Ishaq Dar as the PML-N brand ambassador and…”

“Well no its Maryam Nawaz who is the PML-N brand ambassador.”

“And Shahbaz Sharif?”

“He is the ambassador at large, sometimes in jail, sometimes in Defense, sometimes in Raiwind, sometimes in London…”

“Oh shush and Hamza?”

“He ain’t an ambassador yet…more like a charge d’affaires.”

“Asad Umar is the Deputy Prime Minister so who is the brand ambassador there?”

“The Buzz, Firdous baaji…”

“Ha, ha which is why the brand has suffered defeat in the recent polls?”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maryam Nawaz Jehangir tareen PMLN Foreign Affairs Zulfi Bukhari Shah Mehmud Qureshi

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM’s advice to diplomatic missions

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced

Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning

Bank branches dealing in forex, trade open on 10th, 11th

Diplomats take great exception to PM’s remarks

Construction sector: Over 1,070 projects worth Rs383bn investment registered

Alcohol deaths hit 20-year high in lockdown: UK data

Pandemic drove 230m Indians into poverty: study

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.