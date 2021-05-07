ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Raja Pervez inquires after health of Fazl

Abdul Rasheed Azad 07 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Raja Pervez Ashraf, Thursday, called on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to inquire after the health of the PDM leader.

According to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) spokesman, Ashraf called on the JUI chief to inquire after his health and extended best wishes for the early recovery of the JUI chief.

According to sources, this is the first high-level meeting between the PDM chief and the PPP leaders after the nomination of Yousaf Raza Gilani as the leader of the opposition in the Senate.

The sources said that the JUI chief has started his efforts to mediate between the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and the PPP after the recent rift.

Sources said that the PPP was seriously considering rejoining the ranks of the PDM which recently have seen serious problems.

According to the sources, the JUI chief has offered the PPP to join the PDM, saying that the doors of the alliance are open for the party.

A week ago, Maulana, while talking to journalists has said, “PPP and ANP’s resignations from the PDM have not been accepted. PPP wants to return to the alliance, but it is being delayed due to deliberation on the condition put forward by us”.

He has assured the estranged PPP and the ANP that there were no roadblocks in their return to the PDM’s fold.

He added that if the PPP accepts their stance then the PDM parties will also accept Yousuf Raza Gillani as the leader of the opposition in the Senate.

The PDM chief stated that to free the country’s economy, there was a need to bring in political stability.

He also dismissed talks about bringing in an in-house change in the Parliament.

On April 12, the PPP had announced that the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) had called upon its members to resign from all positions of the PDM. Similarly, leaders of the ANP had withdrawn from the alliance after show-cause notices were issued to the party to explain their actions during the recently-held Senate polls.

Sources said Fazl has claimed PPP was ready to reconsider Yousuf Raza Gilani’s position as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate — one of the main reasons that led to a divide in the alliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM Yousaf Raza Gilani Raja Pervez Ashraf JUI

Raja Pervez inquires after health of Fazl

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced

Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning

Bank branches dealing in forex, trade open on 10th, 11th

Diplomats take great exception to PM’s remarks

Construction sector: Over 1,070 projects worth Rs383bn investment registered

Alcohol deaths hit 20-year high in lockdown: UK data

Pandemic drove 230m Indians into poverty: study

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.