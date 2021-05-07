Raja Pervez inquires after health of Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Raja Pervez Ashraf, Thursday, called on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to inquire after the health of the PDM leader.

According to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) spokesman, Ashraf called on the JUI chief to inquire after his health and extended best wishes for the early recovery of the JUI chief.

According to sources, this is the first high-level meeting between the PDM chief and the PPP leaders after the nomination of Yousaf Raza Gilani as the leader of the opposition in the Senate.

The sources said that the JUI chief has started his efforts to mediate between the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and the PPP after the recent rift.

Sources said that the PPP was seriously considering rejoining the ranks of the PDM which recently have seen serious problems.

According to the sources, the JUI chief has offered the PPP to join the PDM, saying that the doors of the alliance are open for the party.

A week ago, Maulana, while talking to journalists has said, “PPP and ANP’s resignations from the PDM have not been accepted. PPP wants to return to the alliance, but it is being delayed due to deliberation on the condition put forward by us”.

He has assured the estranged PPP and the ANP that there were no roadblocks in their return to the PDM’s fold.

He added that if the PPP accepts their stance then the PDM parties will also accept Yousuf Raza Gillani as the leader of the opposition in the Senate.

The PDM chief stated that to free the country’s economy, there was a need to bring in political stability.

He also dismissed talks about bringing in an in-house change in the Parliament.

On April 12, the PPP had announced that the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) had called upon its members to resign from all positions of the PDM. Similarly, leaders of the ANP had withdrawn from the alliance after show-cause notices were issued to the party to explain their actions during the recently-held Senate polls.

Sources said Fazl has claimed PPP was ready to reconsider Yousuf Raza Gilani’s position as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate — one of the main reasons that led to a divide in the alliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021