KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.037 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,308. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.818 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.694 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.896 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 747.650 million), DJ (PKR 600.240 million), Silver (PKR 539.523 million), Platinum (PKR 331.494 million), Copper (PKR 156.596 million), SP 500 (PKR 133.311 million), Natural Gas (PKR 97.529 million) and Japan equity (PKR 22.196 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.003 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021