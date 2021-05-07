ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder
Ivory Coast 2021/22 cotton output likely to hit record high

Reuters 07 May 2021

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast’s cotton output for the 2021/22 season is projected to reach a record 580,000 tonnes, up 4% from the previous season, the cotton ginners’ association said on Thursday.

The country’s cotton sector has been recovering for the past decade after years of political turmoil caused production to plummet. The world’s top cocoa-producing nation was among Africa’s leading cotton exporters before civil war broke out in 2002.

“We plan to sow about 460,000 hectares for the 2021/22 campaign for production of about 580,000 tonnes of seed cotton,” said Brou Kouakou, executive secretary of the association, adding that output from the 2020/21 season had been revised to 558,000 tonnes, from 520,000 tonnes previously.

Kouakou said that farmers were interested in cotton because the farmgate price has held steady at 300 CFA francs ($0.55) per kg.

The number of growers rose to 132,000 in the 2020/21 season, from 117,000 the previous year, he told Reuters.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not disrupt cultivation but did raise the price of agricultural inputs for cotton farming, he said.

The Ivorian cotton season runs from May to April, with sowing from late April or May to June and harvesting from October to January. Ginning and marketing start in November.

cotton yarn cotton market cotton crop Cotton rate

